NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS

Newron and Zambon will now progress the crucial Xadago Phase III study in Parkinson's dyskinesia. This indication, if successful, should give an important boost to US sales. FY20 results showed Xadago royalties of €5.2m. Newron expects evenamide Phase II results in late March. This data on the novel schizophrenia drug could enable two Phase III studies to start from mid-2021. Newron hopes to partner evenamide for 'inadequate response to current atypical antipsychotic agents', a large indication. We estimate a deal might be signed from late Q321. Newron estimates it has about €61m available to fund development until late 2022. After an evenamide deal, it hopes to acquire further projects. Our current indicative value of CHF121m will be updated after evenamide Phase II data.

