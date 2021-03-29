KAZIA THERAPEUTICS

Kazia has announced it has signed an agreement for the Greater China rights to paxalisib with Simcere Pharmaceuticals. The deal includes an US$11m upfront (US$7m in cash, and US$4m in an equity investment), up to US$281m in milestone payments and royalties in the mid-teens. This is a key development for Kazia because not only does this payment help alleviate the near-term financing needs of the company, but the deal illustrates the potential value of this asset to partners.

