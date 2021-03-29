WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, March 26
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ROBIN WATSON
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 46,922
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,054
THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|49,976
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
DAVID KEMP
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 26,230
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,707
THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|27,937
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
SUE MACDONALD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 14,127
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 919
THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|15,046
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
NINA SCHOFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 14,738
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 959
THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|15,697
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
ANDREW STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 16,464
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,071
THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|17,535
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
DAVE STEWART
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 17,602
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,145
THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
| 18,747
£NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|MICHAEL COLLINS
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
|b)
|LEI
|549300PLYY6I10B6S323
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH
GB00B5N0P849
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.
ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 11,930
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 776
THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
|- Aggregated volume
- Price
|12,706
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-03-29
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE