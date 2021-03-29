Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.03.2021 | 16:04
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 26

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name ROBIN WATSON
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 46,922
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,054

THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0049,976
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		49,976

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 26,230
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,707

THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0027,937
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		27,937

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
SUE MACDONALD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 14,127
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 919

THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0015,046
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		15,046

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
NINA SCHOFIELD
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusEXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 14,738
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 959

THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0015,697
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		15,697

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
ANDREW STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 16,464
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,071

THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0017,535
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		17,535

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
DAVE STEWART
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 17,602
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,145

THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.0018,747
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		 18,747

£NIL
e)Date of the transaction 2021-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name MICHAEL COLLINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.

ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 11,930
DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 776

THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL12,706
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		12,706

NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-03-29
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.