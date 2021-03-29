WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 46,922

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 3,054



THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 49,976 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 49,976



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-29 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 26,230

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,707



THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 27,937 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 27,937



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-29 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 14,127

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 919



THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 15,046 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 15,046



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-29 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABILITY



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 14,738

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 959



THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISEABLE UNTIL 15 DECEMBER 2021. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 15,697 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 15,697



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-29 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

ANDREW STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 16,464

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,071



THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 17,535 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 17,535



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-29 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

DAVE STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARD FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD 2018 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN.



ORIGINAL NO OF SHARE OPTIONS AWARDED - 17,602

DIVIDEND SHARE OPTIONS ACCRUED - 1,145



THE TOTAL ADJUSTED AWARD NOTED BELOW VESTS IMMEDIATELY AND IS EXERCISABLE FOR ONE YEAR c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 18,747 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 18,747



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-29 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them