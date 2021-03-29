Secureworks Corp.: Secureworks Global Partner Program Honored With 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide

Global channel program empowers partner community to combat cyberthreats at scale with Secureworks Taegis XDR

Secureworks Global Partner Program enables partners to deliver solutions and services on the Secureworks Taegis cloud native security analytics platform to create additional revenue streams and service offerings to protect customer growth while battling formidable adversaries together. Launched in May of 2020, Secureworks' partner program has grown to more than 250 partners globally.

The Secureworks Partner Program offers partners simplicity, flexibility and no tiering, with attractive financial incentives where permitted and a clearly defined enablement path. Secureworks Partners have access to training and are eligible for go-to-market support including Marketing Development Funds.

Driven by increased market demand, in February 2021, Secureworks added a new MSSPtrackto the global partner program. The MSSP track empowers managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver managed security services to fight adversaries at scale and support customer requirements for digital transformation. Secureworks also added Professional services to the Solution Provider track. Our Solutions Partners now can deliver Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR Premium Onboarding after earning the required competency.

Secureworks Taegis is an open, security analytics platform that combines the power of human intellect with the efficiencies of cloud native software enabling better security outcomes and simpler security operations. XDR leverages Secureworks Taegis' open, cloud native platform to unify detection and response across endpoint, network and cloud environments. Built on 20+years of industry-leading security expertise, the solution is differentiated by our advanced analytics, integrated threat visibility and community-applied intelligence. The platform delivers high-value technology solutions that are powered by AI-based detection and findings from 1400+ IR engagements to detect, investigate and respond to known and unknown attacks.

"This honor from CRN is gratifying because it recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team members and partners over the past year," said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer, Secureworks. "We created a partner program that is simple and flexible, but more importantly, one that rewards partners early and often to help them grow with us. This recognition confirms that, with our partners, we are able to outpace the adversary at scale with an open analytics platform that empowers the community to collectively defend against threats."

Each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

"As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "CRN's 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization's program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel."

The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Use of the word "partner," "partnership" or words of similar import does not imply a legal partnership between Secureworks and any other company.

