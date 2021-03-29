Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
WKN: A0Q6F9 ISIN: US4778391049 Ticker-Symbol: JBT 
Frankfurt
29.03.21
08:42 Uhr
114,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,87 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
JBT Corporation: JBT Introduces New CleanFREEZE Spiral Freezer

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / JBT Corporation (NYSE:JBT) today announced the launch of its new freezer, the JBT Northfield CleanFREEZE Spiral Freezer. JBT's Northfield brand has been leading the development, engineering and field proven expertise in spiral freezers for more than 40 years.

The CleanFREEZE freezer delivers sanitary design, superior performance and easy maintenance for high-volume freezing, chilling and cooling of a wide range of both packaged and individual quick freeze (IQF) food products.

"Customers told us they needed a freezer that could deliver better hygiene, reduced downtime and easier maintenance, and that's what we created with the CleanFREEZE freezer," said Brittan Gill, Segment Leader, Freezers at JBT.

The CleanFREEZE freezer's sanitary design features a fully welded enclosure, minimal overlapping joints, an open profile frame, sloped surfaces and capless solid plastic rails to eliminate bacteria traps.

Further enhancing freezer hygiene, the CleanFREEZE freezer can be equipped with JBT's Clean-in-Place technology, a complete and open sanitation system that defrosts, rinses, washes, disinfects and dries the freezer with minimal manual intervention required. With Clean-in-Place, complete freezer sanitation can be done in less than four hours for most models.

Built with externally-mounted fan motors and stairs instead of ladders, the CleanFREEZE freezer also provides safe, easy and efficient access for maintenance activities. In addition, uptime is optimized with a cold-to-cold turnaround of only four hours for most models.

"We're proud to bring the CleanFREEZE freezer to market because it will greatly improve our customers' operations," said Gill. "It's what customers expect of JBT, and we're happy to deliver."

For more information about the CleanFREEZE freezer, visit https://go.jbtc.com/clean-freeze or contact Morgan Tone, Marketing Specialist at JBT.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Morgan Tone, Marketing Specialist
morgan.tone@jbtc.com
419-626-4690

About JBT

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,400 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637443/JBT-Introduces-New-CleanFREEZETM-Spiral-Freezer

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
