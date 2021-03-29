EastWest Bioscience Inc.: EastWest Bioscience Posts Triple Digit Growth in Quarterly Manufacturing Revenue; Continues Reduction of G&A Expenses

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSXV:EAST), a vertically integrated wellness holding company that owns manufacturing facility with retail presence across Canada, reported its financial results for the three and six months ended January 31, 2021. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. EastWest's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

EastWest Highlights - For the three and six months ended January 31, 2021

The Company's manufacturing subsidiary, Orchard Vale Naturals, experienced a triple digit growth. Third-party manufacturing posted a $162,082 revenue, a 166.25% growth from the previous quarter at $60,876, and a 180% growth from the six months ended January 31, 2020 at $79,098.

The Company's consolidated net loss for the three months ended January 31, 2021 was $208,194, a 33% improvement from the net loss of $311,395 in the previous quarter.

The improvement in the Company's net loss was primarily driven by the continued focus on cost reduction initiatives and increased revenue from Orchard Vale Naturals. The cost reduction initiatives focused on general and administrative expenses, which dropped by $149,096 from the comparable period, a 29% decrease.

The Company engaged an external talent recruitment agent to assist in finding the right candidates that will upgrade the talent level of our team. For the six months ended January 31, 2021, the Company has recruited seven new team members for various key roles throughout the organization.

Three months ended January 31, 2021 October 31, 2020 July 31, 2020 April 30, 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue 349,735 274,483 198,774 231,248 General and administrative expenses -366,917 -449,611 -491,503 -442,283 Net loss -208,194 -311,395 -291,097 -374,690



Rodney Gelineau, CEO of EastWest, states, "We are investing heavily in both Orchard Vale Naturals, our manufacturing subsidiary and Sangsters's, our franchise retail subsidiary. We are purchasing new equipment to keep up with the demand for supplements manufacturing and food packaging services. We invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in new inventory and have engaged a marketing & advertising agency for Sangster's rebranding initiatives."

Gelineau adds, "Although we are pleased with the tremendous growth we are seeing on our manufacturing subsidiary and the positive trajectory of Sangster's restructuring, we are not putting our foot off the gas pedal and aim to break another record next quarter. We will be announcing soon further cost reduction initiatives and additional revenue streams we are working on."

About EastWest Bioscience

EastWest Bioscience is a vertically integrated wellness company with a multitude of business units and assets that allow for a seed-to-sale supply chain management. We source our raw material, process, manufacture, test, brand, market, and distribute our products to our customers in Canada, the United States, and beyond.

The Company's retail subsidiary is the award winning, Canadian, natural health retail franchise - the Sangster's Health Centre's - with over 40 years of legacy in the health and wellness industry. Sangster's goal is to provide natural choices through quality products and educated advice for a healthy lifestyle. Sangster's Health Centres occupies a unique position in the industry, the stores provide vast knowledge and safe natural remedies for the prevention and treatment of disease and ailments. Sangster's introduction and development of over 202 exclusively labeled products (vitamins, mineral, herbs, proteins, natural body care and organic foods) catapulted Sangster's name and product into a large number of Canadian households. From a solid base in Saskatchewan, Sangster's has become a national brand name with franchise stores located across Canada.

Orchard Vale Naturals is the Company's manufacturing arm that is certified with a Health Canada Site License and has GMP Certified NHP Manufacturing capabilities. Orchard Vale Naturals specialize in custom blends and production runs of all sizes, small to large, for top-quality products with quick turnaround times. Orchard Vale Naturals operate out of the 34,000 sq Health Canada licensed facility in Penticton, British Columbia that is owned by EastWest Bioscience and is the Head Office for all of its Canadian operations.

