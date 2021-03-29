Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Fantasma Games AB TO1 (135/20)

At the request of Fantasma Games AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from Mars 30, 2021. Security name: Fantasma Games AB TO1 ------------------------------------- Short name: FAGA TO1 ------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015659693 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 221154 ------------------------------------- Number 560 000 of warra nts issue d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the right to subscribe for one (1) in new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 70 short percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on : the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 22 April 2022 to with 5 May 2022, however, a minimum quota value and a maximum of SEK 45 per share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 10 may 2022 - 24 may 2022 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 20, 2022 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.