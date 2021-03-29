Anzeige
Montag, 29.03.2021
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
WKN: A2QQ7J ISIN: SE0015557053 Ticker-Symbol: 7V5 
Düsseldorf
26.03.21
09:38 Uhr
4,535 Euro
-0,865
-16,01 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
29.03.2021 | 16:17
76 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Fantasma Games AB TO1 (135/20)

At the request of Fantasma Games AB, equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from Mars 30, 2021. 

Security name:  Fantasma Games AB TO1
-------------------------------------
Short name:     FAGA TO1             
-------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0015659693         
-------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:   221154               
-------------------------------------

Number  560 000                                                                 
 of                                                                             
 warra                                                                          
nts                                                                             
 issue                                                                          
d:                                                                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms   One (1) warrant of series TO1 gives the right to subscribe for one (1)  
 in      new share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 70   
 short   percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on 
:        the Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 22 April   
         2022 to with 5 May 2022, however, a minimum quota value and a maximum  
         of SEK 45 per share                                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr  10 may 2022 - 24 may 2022                                               
iption                                                                          
 perio                                                                          
d:                                                                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    May 20, 2022                                                            
 tradi                                                                          
ng                                                                              
 day:                                                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
