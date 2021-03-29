COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Fresenius EUR 3 Tranche EUR

Post-Stabilisation Notice

29 March 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Fresenius Finance Ireland Public Limited Company

EUR500mil(no grow) 0.00% Notes due 01 October 2025

EUR500mil(no grow) 0.50% Notes due 01 October 2028

EUR500mil(no grow) 0.875% Notes due 01 October 2031

Guaranteed by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Launched under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 19 March 2021

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Fresenius Finance Ireland Public Limited Company Guarantor (if any): Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ISIN: 4.5yr XS2325562424

7.5yr XS2325565104

10.5yr XS2325562697 Aggregate nominal amount: 4.5yr €500,000,000

7.5yr €500,000,000

10.5yr €500,000,000 Description: 0.00% Notes due 01 October 2025

0.50% Notes due 01 October 2028

0.875% Notes due 01 October 2031 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

ING Bank N.V.

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

