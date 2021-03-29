COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Fresenius EUR 3 Tranche EUR
London, March 29
Post-Stabilisation Notice
29 March 2021
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Fresenius Finance Ireland Public Limited Company
EUR500mil(no grow) 0.00% Notes due 01 October 2025
EUR500mil(no grow) 0.50% Notes due 01 October 2028
EUR500mil(no grow) 0.875% Notes due 01 October 2031
Guaranteed by Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Launched under the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme, dated 19 March 2021
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Fresenius Finance Ireland Public Limited Company
|Guarantor (if any):
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|ISIN:
|4.5yr XS2325562424
7.5yr XS2325565104
10.5yr XS2325562697
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|4.5yr €500,000,000
7.5yr €500,000,000
10.5yr €500,000,000
|Description:
|0.00% Notes due 01 October 2025
0.50% Notes due 01 October 2028
0.875% Notes due 01 October 2031
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
ING Bank N.V.
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.