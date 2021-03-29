NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Reminder: NordicFTP (ftp.nordic.nasdaqomxtrader.com) connectivity changes

Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic Markets Products & Services Impacted: All services that use NordicFTP What you need to know: In line with Nasdaq security compliance, we will be upgrading our security for our services. All interactions for all users with ftp.nordic.nasdaqomxtrader.com server will be done via Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) only. All clients should move to the secure protocol. Since FTP protocol is not supported through any major browses and some applications, all clients should move to SFTP supporting client for file retrieval. All clients are encouraged to use SSH-key authentication on top (or instead) of traditional username and password authentication to provide a greater level of security. If SSH-key authentication is not possible, going forward there will be requirement resetting a password every 3 months. NordicFTP production environment (ftp.nordic.nasdaqomxtrader.com, IP: 217.73.6.18) is scheduled to be upgraded on May 1st, 2021. What changes will be made for NordicFTP connectivity? NordicFTP will no longer support plain File Transfer Protocol (FTP, via port 21) NordicFTP will only support Secure File Transfer Protocol (SFTP, via port 22). Testing: The changes are available in NordicFTP for functional testing for all accounts of new security standard. For technical questions, please contact: Cash Equity operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410 E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849217