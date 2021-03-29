Esker reported constant currency revenue growth and operating profit growth of 9%, despite COVID-19 restrictions reducing volumes processed during the year and making it more difficult to sign new business in Q220. Order intake rebounded in Q3 and hit record levels in Q4, setting the company up for accelerating revenue growth in FY21. We have revised our forecasts to reflect lower ongoing tax rates and upgrade our FY21 EPS forecast by 10.5%; with our expectation that growth will return to pre-COVID levels in FY22 we forecast FY22 EPS growth of 42%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...