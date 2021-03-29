Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription shares of Oscar Properties Holding AB (46/21)

With effect from Mars 30, the paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: OP BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015810494 Order book ID: 221093 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB