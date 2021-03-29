Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 through the issuance of approximately 20,833,333 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.24 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Company expects the financing to close on March 31, 2021.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.36 within 24 months of the closing of the Offering (the "Warrant Term").

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation may pay a finders' fee in accordance with the rules and policies of the CSE. The Corporation may close the Offering in one or more tranches. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital, business development and general corporate purposes.

Completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE. None of the securities issued in the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering.

Daniel Mazzone NFT

Daniel Mazzone and Fandom Sports have jointly elected to postpone the creation of a commissioned NFT for Fandom Sports Private Collection to a future date as both parties renegotiate a compensation structure. Daniel is honored for the consideration.

About Fandom Sports

Fandom Sports Media is developing and deploying a web application which instantly operates on Android and iOS mobile devices targeting Esports Super Fans. The Company's Unified Information Access platform is active in a private cloud with multilingual support and is targeted towards a global launch of the Fandom's regulated betting and unregulated Esports prediction fan engagement models. Fandom supplies interactive Esports entertainment to Super Fans through purpose-built data interaction.

