Alchimie rolls out SVOD platform TVPlayer US following TV4 assets acquisition

TVPlayer US complements Alchimie's European TVPlayer platforms in UK, France, and Spain

TVPlayer US launches with 30+ co-published themed English language channels

Regulatory News:

Alchimie (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces the launch of its American TVPlayer service today, an exciting new on-demand service offering US viewers over 30 popular linear and on demand channels. TVPlayer US brings together a range of themed and special interest channels populated with a selection of premium produced content from American and European producers and rights owners.

TV Player US is the latest OTT service to be rolled out by Alchimie, and complements its localised European TVPlayer platforms TVPlayer UK, TVPlayer France and TVPlayer Spain. As with Alchimie's other TVPlayer platforms, TVPlayer US will offer themed channels to appeal to those with special, or niche, interests including subscription on-demand channels 'Inside Outside' with gardening and home interiors focused programming; 'Titanic Channel' (original shows and features); 'Icons' which delivers biographies of famous figures throughout the world; 'Gone TV' featuring outdoor sports, fishing and hunting; 'Explorers' for world travel and exotic destinations and 'Humanity' which offers a rich collection internationally renowned documentaries on geopolitics, society and culture, among other themed channels.

The channels available on TVPlayer US are an amalgamation of Alchimie-owned channels including those recently acquired by Alchimie from TV4 Entertainment, and channels co-published by Alchimie's platform with a brand, media group or influencer. All the channels are populated and refreshed regularly by Alchimie's extensive library of content containing 60,000 hours of premium programming from internationally renowned producers such as All3Media, Arte, ZDF, as well as other respected rights owners including NFB (National Film Board of Canada) and others. The programming available in the repository elevates the viewing experience by ensuring that only professionally produced programmes are included.

"Launching Alchimie and TVPlayer in the US is a natural, but significant step for Alchimie. The US is one of the most dynamic entertainment markets in the world, and we're delighted to be in a position to offer American audiences an exciting range of channels that can provide entertainment for everybody, whatever their interests or budget, whilst introducing fantastic, professionally produced programmes to new audiences." Said Nicolas d'Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie

All of Alchimie's channels, both independently published and co-published, are supported with Alchimie Studio platform and are available to view via subscription on a range of mobile networks, Smart TV's and all main digital platforms, including Amazon, Roku, GoogleTV and AppleTV, as well as Alchimie's own TVPlayer platform in the US, UK, France and Spain.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005272/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Stéphane Taillefer

CFO

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98