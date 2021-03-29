Anzeige
PR Newswire
29.03.2021 | 17:46
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biz Finance Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 29

29 March 2021

Biz Finance Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800CQK26QNHYTY203

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 of the Company have been submitted to Companies House and are available for inspection on the following link:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476293/2019_12_31_Biz_Finance_Plc_Financial_Statements.pdf

For further information please contact:

Biz Finance Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com

