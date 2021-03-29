Touax: ERRATUM Details on the reading of the 2020 revenues from activities previously published in the Press Release of March 24, 2021

PRESS RELEASE Paris, March 29, 2021 - 5.45 p.m.

THE OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

ERRATUM

Details on the reading of the 2020 revenues from activities previously published in the Press Release of March 24, 2021

Touax is publishing today details on the table of revenue from activities by quarter and by division published in the appendix to the press release of March 24, 2021 on FY 2020 results, for the River Barges and Containers divisions.

The specified table is below:

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

Revenue from activities

(in € thousands) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 TOTAL Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 TOTAL Leasing revenue on owned equipment 9,198 9,118 8,910 8,860 36,086 8,517 9,287 9,007 9,564 36,375 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 3,483 3,369 3,329 3,377 13,558 3,422 3,507 3,453 3,460 13,842 Ancillary services 1,619 2,137 1,845 1,149 6,750 1,456 2,094 1,952 2,664 8,166 Management fees on managed assets 53 57 73 87 270 Total leasing activity 14,353 14,681 14,157 13,473 56,664 13,395 14,888 14,412 15,688 58,383 Sales of owned equipment 939 662 354 141 2,096 88 61 677 838 1,664 Total sales of equipment 939 662 354 141 2,096 88 61 677 838 1,664 Fees on syndication 214 232 746 1,192 1,076 1,076 Freight railcars 15,506 15,575 14,511 14,360 59,952 13,483 14,949 15,089 17,602 61,123 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,636 1,626 1,755 1,638 6,655 1,618 1,747 1,743 1,510 6,618 Ancillary services 1,246 439 1,063 1,319 4,067 1,222 1,146 1,502 1,187 5,057 Total leasing activity 2,882 2,065 2,818 2,957 10,722 2,840 2,893 3,245 2,697 11,675 Sales of owned equipment 56 56 42 106 148 Total sales of equipment 56 56 42 106 148 Fees on syndication 1,046 1,046 River barges 2,882 2,065 2,818 4,059 11,824 2,882 2,893 3,245 2,803 11,823 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 2,578 2,581 2,335 2,054 9,548 1,558 1,331 2,356 2,339 7,584 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 10,198 9,370 8,453 8,181 36,202 13,119 12,531 11,726 11,605 48,981 Ancillary services 1,662 2,041 2,469 1,432 7,604 1,818 1,490 2,168 2,786 8,262 Management fees on managed assets 28 28 28 27 111 Total leasing activity 14,466 14,020 13,285 11,694 53,465 16,495 15,352 16,250 16,730 64,827 Sales of owned equipment 4,065 4,192 6,344 6,409 21,010 1,833 3,009 3,416 3,425 11,683 Margins on sales of managed equipment 2,128 874 786 581 4,369 831 1,697 1,625 741 4,894 Total sales of equipment 6,193 5,066 7,130 6,990 25,379 2,664 4,706 5,041 4,166 16,577 Fees on syndication 18 13 17 48 389 (7) 8 390 Containers 20,677 19,086 20,428 18,701 78,892 19,548 20,051 21,299 20,896 81,794 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 13 11 12 19 55 24 22 14 18 78 Ancillary services 51 (129) (1) (202) (281) 22 2 (8) (134) (118) Total leasing activity 64 (118) 11 (183) (226) 46 24 6 (116) (40) Sales of owned equipment 868 2,362 4,219 5,501 12,950 1,308 3,855 511 8,179 13,853 Total sales of equipment 868 2,362 4,219 5,501 12,950 1,308 3,855 511 8,179 13,853 Other capital gains on disposal 15 1 16 456 456 Miscellaneous and eliminations 947 2,244 4,230 5,319 12,740 1,354 4,335 517 8,063 14,269 Total revenue from activities 40,012 38,970 41,987 42,439 163,408 37,267 42,228 40,150 49,364 169,009





UPCOMING EVENTS

May 14, 2021: Q1 2021 Revenue from activities

June 23, 2021: Annual General Meeting

