UrgentMED Network Announces the Opening of Huntington Park Urgent Care and is Offering COVID-19 Antibody Testing at all 25 Clinics

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Established in 2007, in less than two short decades, UrgentMED Network has grown to become the largest urgent care network in all of Southern California.

Since its inception, the network has remained committed to providing the standard of care, making its services both accessible and affordable to Sol Cal area residents.

UrgentMED's patient-centric approach to diagnosis and care has helped spur the growth of the network, which now boasts 25 clinics throughout the state.

As part of its expansion efforts, the company has recently announced the opening of its brand new walk-in clinic: Huntington Park Urgent Care.

As part of this announcement, UrgentMED is also updating the public on its COVID-19 antibody testing, which is now available at all 25 of its conveniently located clinics.

Adapting to a New Phase of the Pandemic: Antibody testing

Although the pandemic is here to stay, the way in which clinicians are diagnosing, managing, and treating patients is in a constant state of flux. As more people get access to vaccinations, UrgentMED will still be offering antigen/PCR testing, however, placing a greater emphasis on COVID-19 antibody testing as it has become more relevant with people having received vaccinations.

The Benefits of Antibody Testing

For anyone who has had COVID (or suspects they have had it) or who has recently received a vaccination, antibody testing provides peace of mind, revealing whether or not that individual has developed some level of immunity.

An Important Consideration for Large Gatherings

Last year was a year absent of large gatherings, social occasions, and celebrations. As residents in California look forward to celebrations in 2021, it is important to still exhibit some level of caution. UrgentMED continues to offer antigen/PCR and antibody testing for those who wish to keep their guests safe and reduce the risk of exposure to the virus. From weddings to business conferences, UrgentMED stands prepared and eager to help attendees determine whether or not they have achieved a level of immunity through either vaccinations or previous exposure. To give patients a little peace of mind knowing that they do have antibodies, UrgentMED encourages patients to get an antibody test.

Coronavirus Evaluations and Testing

All UrgentMED locations will continue to offer Coronavirus evaluations for those who suspect exposure or who are exhibiting or experiencing symptoms associated with the virus. If deemed necessary, those patients who meet the medically mandated criteria for diagnostic testing are referred to UrgentMED's Hollywood Urgent Care location for COVID-19 testing.

This testing experience is facilitated through a convenient and safe service. Testing may be conducted by way of nasal swabs or finger prick. Patients of UrgentMED are encouraged to contact their provider at the first sign of symptoms or concern and to ask about the expansion of any testing locations available in their area.

UrgetMED Locations For Antibody Testing Include

UrgentMED is dedicated to helping support the community through this difficult time, providing accessible, convenient, reliable, and affordable medical diagnostics, diagnosis, and care throughout their network.

The following locations are currently open for business: Anaheim Urgent Care - State College Blvd, Anaheim Urgent Care - Euclid Street, Advanced Urgent Care of Beverly Hills, Brentwood Urgent Care, Calabasas Urgent Care, Culver City Urgent Care, Downtown Urgent Care, Fairfax Urgent Care, Glendale Urgent Care, Hollywood Urgent Care, Lawndale Urgent Care, Long Beach Urgent Care, Mar Vista Urgent Care, Rancho Palos Verdes Urgent Care, Santa Monica Urgent Care, Torrance Urgent Care, UrgentMED - Beverly Hills, UrgentMED - Burbank, Venice Urgent Care, UrgentMED - Pasadena, West Hollywood Urgent Care, West Los Angeles Urgent Care, Whittier Urgent Care.

UrgentMED Opening of Huntington Park Urgent Care

The new clinic, conveniently located at 2968 E. Florence Ave. Huntington Park, CA 90255, embodies the same spirit of compassion and quality healthcare that UrgentMED has built a name for. The newly opened clinic provides high-quality healthcare that is accessible, efficient, and affordable for Huntington area residents.

The newly opened walk-in urgent care clinic features a range of fast, affordable, and convenient services aimed at treating a broad range of illnesses, injuries, and medical conditions. The clinic also features an on-site lab, integrated pharmacy, and X-ray equipment and is staffed by licensed medical professionals that are friendly, compassionate, and dedicated to providing superior care.

Features and Benefits of the New Clinic Include:

Walk-in services

Affordable treatment

Fast, efficient care that can be handled on lunch breaks from work

Accepts the majority of insurance plans

Free parking

Extended hours of operation

On-site labs and medication

COVID Testing

Telemedicine

A strong track record of exemplary care and service

Assistance with worker's compensation

Treatment for the majority of non-life-threatening conditions

About UrgentMED

Community Focused Affordable Healthcare

UrgentMED understands the growing challenges local area residents face with regards to taking care of their families. UrgentMED has made it their mission to fill the void and help everyone in the community stay and keep healthy, offering affordability and accessibility. Their approach to care offers a broad range of diagnostic, care, and treatment options under one roof, leveraging state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge best practices performed by a talented team of physicians and medical personnel.

Those interested in learning more are encouraged to reach out via their official website.

CONTACT:

UrgentMED Network

(323) 957- 2273

www.UrgentMED.com

