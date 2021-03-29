Tyman successfully navigated a major trading shock from COVID-19 across multiple geographies in FY20, ultimately delivering only a modest earnings reduction. A stronger balance sheet and good trading momentum in the early part of FY21 are positives for investors and our estimates are modestly increased after allowing for FX headwinds. Tyman entered FY21 in a position of strength and, as market pandemic effects recede, strategy and underlying business performance should come more to the fore.

