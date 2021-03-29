Anzeige
29.03.2021
Arricano Real Estate Plc: Amendment to Loan Agreement

DJ Amendment to Loan Agreement 

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) 
Amendment to Loan Agreement 
29-March-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 
 
 
29 March 2021 
 
Arricano Real Estate Plc 
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") 
 
Amendment to the loan agreement 
Arricano (AIM: ARO), a leading real estate developer and shopping mall operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce the 
following update relating to its current loan facility with the TASCOMBANK JSC. 
PRIVATE JOINT-STOCK COMPANY "UKRPANGROUP", a subsidiary of Arricano, on 26 March 2021, entered into an amendment to the 
current USD 12.0 million loan agreement with TASCOMBANK JSC to decrease the interest rate from 9.75% to 8% per annum. 
The loan is repayable in June 2024. 
 
Enquiries: 
Arricano Real Estate plc                                Tel: +357 25 582 535 
Ganna Chubotina 
 
Nominated Adviser and Broker:                 Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 
WH Ireland Limited 
Chris Fielding 
 
Financial PR:                                                Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 
Novella Communications Limited 
Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           CY0102941610 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           ARO 
LEI Code:       213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96533 
EQS News ID:    1179400 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2021 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
