Arricano Real Estate Plc: Amendment to Loan Agreement

Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO) Amendment to Loan Agreement 29-March-2021 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 29 March 2021 Arricano Real Estate Plc (together with its subsidiaries "Arricano") Amendment to the loan agreement Arricano (AIM: ARO), a leading real estate developer and shopping mall operator in Ukraine, is pleased to announce the following update relating to its current loan facility with the TASCOMBANK JSC. PRIVATE JOINT-STOCK COMPANY "UKRPANGROUP", a subsidiary of Arricano, on 26 March 2021, entered into an amendment to the current USD 12.0 million loan agreement with TASCOMBANK JSC to decrease the interest rate from 9.75% to 8% per annum. The loan is repayable in June 2024. Enquiries: Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: +357 25 582 535 Ganna Chubotina Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666 WH Ireland Limited Chris Fielding Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008 Novella Communications Limited Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CY0102941610 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ARO LEI Code: 213800F8AMPULEKXFX22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96533 EQS News ID: 1179400 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

