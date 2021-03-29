Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
22/03/2021
FR0010307819
68 000
74,03
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
23/03/2021
FR0010307819
46 148
74,14
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
24/03/2021
FR0010307819
41 000
74,61
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
25/03/2021
FR0010307819
19 734
75,56
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
26/03/2021
FR0010307819
0
0,00
XPAR
|* Rounded to two decimal places
TOTAL
174 882
74,37
Legrand
Société anonyme au capital de 1 069 790 984 euros
Siège social: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges
