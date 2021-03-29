DJ RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 22 to 26, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 22 to 26, 2021 29-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, March 29, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between March 22, 2021 and March 26, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/03/2021 FR0013269123 7,583 40.09 CEUX 94 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/03/2021 FR0013269123 2,616 40.07 TQEX 35 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 22/03/2021 FR0013269123 19,801 40.05 XPAR 144 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/03/2021 FR0013269123 7,185 39.98 CEUX 106 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/03/2021 FR0013269123 2,694 40.15 TQEX 30 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 23/03/2021 FR0013269123 21,375 40.01 XPAR 196 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/03/2021 FR0013269123 8,045 40.02 CEUX 99 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/03/2021 FR0013269123 2,254 40.03 TQEX 14 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 24/03/2021 FR0013269123 20,755 40.01 XPAR 162 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/03/2021 FR0013269123 5,736 40.11 CEUX 66 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/03/2021 FR0013269123 2,727 40.15 TQEX 28 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 25/03/2021 FR0013269123 22,537 40.12 XPAR 162 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/03/2021 FR0013269123 6,582 40.53 CEUX 94 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/03/2021 FR0013269123 2,991 40.50 TQEX 40 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 26/03/2021 FR0013269123 22,927 40.53 XPAR 191 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 155,808 40.15

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from March 22, 2021 to March 26, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

1179357 29-March-2021 CET/CEST

