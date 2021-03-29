Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Discusses Dining Nooks with Banquette Seating

Top Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, discusses options to create a custom dining nook.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Creating the perfect, cozy dining nook is a unique way to create a dining space that is personalized and custom to the space, but also functional. Adding a table with banquette seating creates an open concept without consuming too much floor space, and there are several options and configurations to explore.

One option is to turn a bay window area or other window kitchen space into a cozy and welcoming nook. This option helps bring the outside in, while delivering style and comfort. Dining, or even relaxing with a cup of coffee or a good book close to natural light streaming in adds to the charm and the comfort of the nook. Take it a step further and make the most of every inch of a kitchen's space with a banquette bench designed for storage inside.

Or take advantage of an unused wall, by adding banquette seating and a table with artwork positioned in the center. Corners are also a great option to transform the space into a dining nook. Choose L-shaped bench seating and easily accommodate 6 or more people in what was an unused corner.

On the other hand, for areas that have a lot of space, another option is to use a long banquette with a large table, or even two tables and either place it between two furniture pieces, or between a window and a wall.

Fabrics used for the cushions and pillows of a banquette seating area can further customize the desired look and feel of the space. Bold fabrics can add a lot of depth, nuance, and texture to the dining nook.

Traditional table and chair dining areas don't always lend the homeowner to be creative with the design. With a dining nook, options are endless whether your goal be to save space, create a cozy intimate dining option, situate your dining space around a window view, or take advantage of an unused corner or wall. Enhance the nook further by adding personality with colors and pattern elements from fabrics for the cushions and pillows, to overhead lighting choices, to wall décor, and everything in between.

About VPI Design by Dina Varner

Dina Varner is founder and creative director of VPI Design, an Atlanta and Sea Island Interior Design Firm working with both residential and commercial clients. She and her husband have been in the commercial construction industry for many years. Her inspiration comes from over twenty-five years of collecting and selling art and antiques through venues like Sotheby's, Babcock Gallery, and Christie's. This love of art and antiques started as a passion and has evolved into a successful business. Dina's rich southern heritage, in addition to her love of fashion and travel, also act as her creative influence. The VPI Design team work together with a distinct flair for aesthetic insight into unique designs exhibiting elegance and style. They explore the use of light and texture for an organic appealing experience in every timeless interior. Combinations of art deco, vintage, and contemporary styles are combined to create elegance while simultaneously exuding simplicity and comfort in each living space. Her designers enjoy getting to know their clients personally to create a home that suits their individual taste. Dina believes that every aspect of a room should complement one another to tell a unique story.

