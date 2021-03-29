Premier Products Group, Inc. Finalizes Sale of Valley High Mining Company

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG) announced today it consummated the sale of Valley High Mining Company (VHMC) to Data Smart Company, Inc (DSIC), a Delaware based company. As part of the transaction, PMPG, as the sole shareholder of VMHC, will issue some of its VMHC shares to its shareholders.

"Our original contract with Regal Holdings, Ltd. was canceled. Instead, PMPG sold VHMC to Data Smart Company, Inc.," stated Mr. Hicks, Premier Products Group, Inc. CEO

On February 22, 2018, PMPG and VHMC completed a corporate reorganization pursuant to which VHMC (the original parent company), became a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of a newly formed Delaware Corporation and Premier Products Group, Inc. (the "Holding Company"), which became the successor issuer. VHMC was originally organized under the laws of the State of Utah on November 14, 1979.

PMPG shareholders will be contacted soon by mail or email for details, so PMPG Shareholders should update their information on PMPG's website www.pmpginc.com.

About DSCI

DSCI is a newly formed private company that plans to enter the smart city and smart road markets. Specifically, DSCI plans to provide cloud based solutions, installing and servicing 5G infrastructure. DSCI plans to change the VHMC name to Data Smart Company in the future.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Except for historical information, certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and those statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance such statements will prove accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions these forward-looking statements are qualified by other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any statements in this release.

CONTACT:

Tony Hicks, Chairman & CEO

tony@pmpginc.com

(818) 798-1878

SOURCE: Premier Products Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637980/Premier-Products-Group-Inc-Finalizes-Sale-of-Valley-High-Mining-Company