Workhuman champion Barry Maloney's experience poised to complement company's scale and profitability in a growing marketplace

Workhuman, pioneers in making a more human workplace, today announced the appointment of Balderton Capital Founder and Falcon Capital CEO and Chairman Barry Maloney as Chairman of its Board of Directors. This appointment broadens his existing, deep rooted relationship with the world's fastest growing Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Management platform, effective April 1st, 2021.

Maloney has been on the Board of Workhuman since its first venture capital round from Balderton Capital in 2002. His experience has served as a key driver for the company as it has scaled its platform to more than 5 million users in over 100 countries. Originally with Benchmark Capital Europe, Maloney was a founding partner of Balderton Capital, one of Europe's largest early-stage venture capital firms.

"We're excited that Barry will be investing even more of his energy and experience in Workhuman as Chairman of the Board. His unwavering support, as we've worked to build a more human workplace, has helped the company develop to where it is today" said Eric Mosley, Workhuman CEO and co-founder. "This appointment strengthens the Board and helps solidify our market position as we move into the next phase of the company's mission to deliver on our promises to accelerate learning, engagement and productivity in this ever-evolving modern workplace."

Maloney's appointment is yet another step on the ladder of Workhuman's increasing global scale. Between the ongoing pandemic and conversations around what the new office will look like for companies and employees, the fight for a human workplace that recognizes the value and potential of every employee is just beginning. Recent Workhuman research data, examining the impact the pandemic has had on today's workforce found that 60% of employees have witnessed a dramatic shift in company culture, with 27% saying that they were concerned that the in-person office dynamic will be forever changed. These dynamics underline the increasing need for Workhuman's proven solutions, connecting human needs with business needs without sacrificing either, as underlined by the company's 25% CAGR increase in revenue over the last three years.

"I'm extremely fortunate to have come across Eric when I did. He co-founded Workhuman with a vision of valuing and celebrating not just the great work that a person does but also who that person is beyond that work," said Maloney. "Over the course of my career I've learnt that the biggest ideas and most disruptive business models are successful when the person behind them can think big and understand the key drivers of return on investment. It's been a unique privilege to witness Eric's vision become a reality as Workhuman's solutions have become a mission critical element of how some of the world's most innovative companies manage their cultures and people. This can only accelerate in a post-pandemic world."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005702/en/

Contacts:

Jenna West

Jenna.west@workhuman.com