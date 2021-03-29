DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Uplift Education is excited to announce that they will be providing FREE Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the Uplift community! Yasmin Bhatia, Uplift CEO, said the vaccines offered by the network are voluntary and free of charge.

In the meantime, the district will continue to prioritize preventative measures to fight the spread of COVID-19. Together we can make a difference.

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Deekay Fox

Senior Marketing and Communications Director

dfox@uplifteducation.org

661-378-2353

SOURCE: Uplift Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637995/Uplift-Education-to-Offer-Free-COVID-19-Vaccines-to-Staff-Students-and-Family-Members