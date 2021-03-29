Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: ATHC Is Working to Remove Its STOP SIGN From OTC Markets Listing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation ("Accelerated", "ATHC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ATHC) March 29, 2021, is pleased to announce that the company is working to remove its STOP SIGN from its OTC Markets Listing.

To remove the STOP SIGN the company is completing all required documentation and will proceed to present financials in the coming weeks. To achieve this purpose, the company continues to work with its lawyers, accountants, and advisors these specialize in these areas.

The company recognizes the importance of transparency and intends to provide Financial Statements to OTC Markets. Further announcements and updates will be made as the process continues to satisfy OTC Markets.

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation will continue innovating and reinventing technologies that focus on the FinTech sector. The Company is now ready to deploy its next generation of small business enterprise (SMEs) solutions which encompass all in one system to manage business efficiency tools, point of sale, autonomous marketing, on demand access to alternative working capital and gamification to draw online customer engagement.

"We are pleased at the progress of Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation and look forward to working with leaders of industries as we continue our journey to disrupt payments, alternative lending, automation and business intelligence. Our efforts for STOP SIGN removal are an integral step towards our future goal of further up listings," said Alex M. Lemberg, CEO.

About ATHC

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC) is a publicly traded full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local business to national conglomerates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

