Lone Star College-University Park hosts Time Magazine's "Kid of the Year"

Innovation Week showcases cutting-edge practices across industries

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / Lone Star College-University Park's annual Innovation Week showcases how innovative practices are being applied in specific industries so that today's students are prepared for tomorrow's evolving career opportunities. This year will bring America's Top Young Scientist and Time Magazine's first "Kid of the Year," Gitanjali Rao, to the college virtually as the keynote speaker. In addition to Rao, dynamic, industry-specific speakers will lead interactive dialogue and highlight innovative adaptations to the evolution of work and education during the free event April 5-8.

The event is geared to college and high school students, parents, educators, as well as business professionals and entrepreneurs. Throughout the week, attendees will experience stimulating panel discussions, live chats, and networking opportunities aligned with LSC-University Park degree and certificate offerings, including engineering, energy, digital technology, manufacturing, construction, business, and more.

"LSC-University Park is proud to continue our tradition of bringing innovative programming to our community as we open Innovation Week and host influential industry leaders," said LSC-University Park President Dr. Shah Ardalan. "LSC-University Park was founded on the award-winning Invitation to Innovate (i2i) process and is dedicated to deploying innovation in advancing social justice. Rao and all of our speakers will lead our attendees in thought-provoking dialogue and leave us with inspiration to continue innovating, no matter the pathway one selects."

Though only 15 years old, Rao is internationally recognized as a leader in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for her inventions, workshops, and TED Talks. She was honored among Forbes "30 Under 30 in Science" in 2019 and received an Environmental Protection Agency Presidential Award for inventing Tethys, an early lead detection tool. Rao is the author of "Young Innovator's Guide to STEM," which provides a five-step innovation process for students and educators. Rao will deliver the Innovation Week keynote Monday, April 5, at 4 p.m.

"LSC-University Park offers many degree and certificate pathways and has a longstanding history of keeping innovation at the forefront in preparing our students for their futures as industry leaders," said Keri Porter, chief strategist of innovation and research at LSC-University Park. "Innovation Week opens pathways of exploration and inquiry for our current and future students and the community."

Attendees will hear from a Microsoft program manager about the future of work, education, and the digital economy; a doctor from MD Anderson about the role of an epidemiologist in a pandemic; and a member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation on how the agency has undergone a digital transformation in fighting cybercrime. The event will also welcome speakers from LSC-University Park's faculty and community partners.

Innovation Week will be split into half-day sessions based on industry and will focus on identifying innovative practices that lead change, discovering new waves of professional trends, experiencing insider knowledge with real-life applications, and learning how to transition from a job to a career-oriented mindset. Industry sessions include:

Engineering, mathematics and sciences, Monday, April 5, 9-11 a.m.

Energy, manufacturing and construction, Monday, April 5, 1-3 p.m.

Business and professional services, Tuesday, April 6, 9-11 a.m.

Computer and digital technology, Tuesday, April 6, 1-3 p.m.

Social/behavioral sciences and education, Wednesday, April 7, 9-11 a.m.

Arts, humanities, communication and design, Wednesday, April 7, 1-3 p.m.

Health sciences, public safety, and human/consumer services, Thursday, April 8, 9-11 a.m.

For more details and free registration for Innovation Week, visit LoneStar.edu/UPInnovationWeek.

Established in 2012, Lone Star College-University Park has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most innovative institutions of higher education in the country. Under its founding president, Dr. Shah Ardalan, LSC-University Park is devoted to holistic and immersive education and training in disciplines and industries that meet current and future workforce needs. The college's facilities include the Center for Science & Innovation, the Energy & Manufacturing Institute, Learning Innovation Labs, and the Geology Rock Wall. For more information on how to enroll at LSC-University Park, visit LoneStar.edu/UP-Enroll or call 281.290.2600.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow's workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, 10 centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College, and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

