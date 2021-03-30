Tenaris S.A.: Tenaris Files 2020 Annual Report, 2020 Sustainability Report and 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F, and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

LUXEMBOURG, March 29, 2021and are available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.



Tenaris will also file tomorrow, March 30, 2021, its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionand from Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris's shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of any of these reports, free of charge, through our website at ir.tenaris.com/tools/printed-materials.

Tomorrow, March 30, 2021, Tenaris will also be convening its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 3, 2021, at 15:30.

The following documents will be available on Tenaris's website at ir.tenaris.comas of the date of the convening notice:

information on Tenaris's total number of shares and voting rights as of the date of the convening notice;

the Shareholder Meeting Brochure and Proxy Statement (which contains reports on each item of the meeting agenda and draft resolutions proposed to be adopted at the meeting),

the 2020 Annual Report;

the 2020 Sustainability Report;

the 2020 Compensation Report; and

the forms required for purposes of voting at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Copies of these documents are also available, free of charge, at Tenaris's registered office in Luxembourg, between 10:00 and 17:00 CET, subject to restrictions imposed from time to time by Luxembourg authorities due to Covid-19. In addition, shareholders registered in the Company's share register may obtain electronic copies of such documents, free of charge, by sending an e-mail request to investors@tenaris.com.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

