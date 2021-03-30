Amaro Law Firm Attorney Anna McMullen is Selected as One of the Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Texas

Amaro Law Firm, a locally owned and operated company, based in Houston, TX, is delighted to announce that one of their attorneys, Anna McMullen, has been selected as one of the top 40 under 40 civil plaintiff trial lawyers in Texas.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / The award, which is presented by the National Trial Lawyers, is an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only. It is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.



"I am thrilled and honored to have been chosen to receive this honor," said Anna McMullen of Amaro Law Firm. "Although I have worked very hard to achieve success, I would also like to thank everyone at Amaro Law who has helped me to get to this stage in my career. The entire company has an unbelievable work ethos and a determination to deliver justice for every one of our clients, which is why we come to work every day. We are all determined to work even harder to ensure that our clients get the representation they deserve."



The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys and also provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

About Amaro Law Firm

Amaro Law Firm is a locally owned and operated company based in Houston, Texas. They specialize in personal injury claims arising from but not limited to work injuries, motor vehicle accidents, defective medical; devices, oil and gas accidents, and Mass Torts. For more information about the company, and to arrange a free no-obligation consultation, visit their website at https://amarolawfirm.com

