Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2021 | 05:08
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amaro Law Firm Attorney Anna McMullen is Selected as One of the Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Texas

Amaro Law Firm, a locally owned and operated company, based in Houston, TX, is delighted to announce that one of their attorneys, Anna McMullen, has been selected as one of the top 40 under 40 civil plaintiff trial lawyers in Texas.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2021 / The award, which is presented by the National Trial Lawyers, is an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field. Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only. It is limited to the top 40 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.


"I am thrilled and honored to have been chosen to receive this honor," said Anna McMullen of Amaro Law Firm. "Although I have worked very hard to achieve success, I would also like to thank everyone at Amaro Law who has helped me to get to this stage in my career. The entire company has an unbelievable work ethos and a determination to deliver justice for every one of our clients, which is why we come to work every day. We are all determined to work even harder to ensure that our clients get the representation they deserve."

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys and also provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

About Amaro Law Firm

Amaro Law Firm is a locally owned and operated company based in Houston, Texas. They specialize in personal injury claims arising from but not limited to work injuries, motor vehicle accidents, defective medical; devices, oil and gas accidents, and Mass Torts. For more information about the company, and to arrange a free no-obligation consultation, visit their website at https://amarolawfirm.com

Location
2500 E T C Jester Blvd Suite 525
Houston
Texas (View on Map)

Media Contact
James Amaro
info@amarolawfirm.com
(713) 677-2439

SOURCE: Amaro Law Firm



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638053/Amaro-Law-Firm-Attorney-Anna-McMullen-is-Selected-as-One-of-the-Top-40-Under-40-Civil-Plaintiff-Trial-Lawyers-in-Texas

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.