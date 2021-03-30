LONDON, Mar 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On March 28, FMC 2021, the unique international music competition and awards and one of the largest competitions of its kind in Europe now expanding into Asia, has opened online registration.Composers have another opportunity to showcase their talent in an internationally competitive environment. An exclusive jury, composed of professional composers working for Hollywood, Netflix and national televisions, will award the best composers, musicians and filmmakers. The prizes for this year's winners are values at a total of over EUR 58,000.Along with the opening of the competition, FMC 2021's official video trailer was also un-veiled:https://youtu.be/x4F-IgfQjJgThe main part of the competition is dedicated to music composers, sound designers, musicians, music producers, and music and cultural institutions. This year, FMC 2021 is also introducing the opportunity to choose a competing film and compose original music for it using unique creative and artistic concepts.For the first time, the competition allows you to enter the video game world and compose music and design sound for an action video game scene.FMC is looking to discover new musical talent from among the rising stars of film and TV music. It will also aid beginning composers to try out their work on a professional film or video game and test their skills in preparation for professional work in the film and music industry."For musicians, composers and producers who are already active in the industry, a competitive space provides the opportunity to showcase compositions for films, TV serials, commercials or video games. Musicians who enter the competition with their own original instrumental music will also be rewarded. We have also not forgotten about composers of theatre music," said FMC Director Vlado Zeleznak Jr.Another part of the competition is dedicated to films, TV serials, videos from filmmakers, independent creators, and national or private television broadcasters. They can submit their audio-visual works with original music. The best will be selected by members of the international jury for the finals, from which a winning film, series or video with original music will then be awarded.All competition categories and online registration forms can be found at the following link: https://www.fmcontest.com/enter-here-2/About FMC-Film Music ContestFMC-Film Music Contest is a unique international contest and music awards for composers of original music for Film, TV, Ads, Videogames, for sound designers, bands, musicians, producers, soloists in instrumental, theatre, electronic music, with no age limits and irrespective of nationality or country of origin. FMC rewards films, TV series, or videos with original music in a separate category which is designed for independent film producers, production companies, video creators, composers, or directors. FMC is regularly represented at the most famous film, TV and music international events, festivals and markets such as: Cannes Film Festival, March' du Film, Berlinale, NATPE, Musikmesse, etc. For more information, please visit: https://www.fmcontest.com/About the Main Organizer, The GONG Art CompanyThe GONG Art Company as the main organizer has been working on cultural activities for nearly 30 years. Its portfolio includes organising many different cultural events. It has been cooperating with different Radios and TV stations in Europe. GONG has produced more than 500 tv episodes and music video clips. It has also produced just as many compositions in its own studio, the most successful of them being released on CD and receiving numerous gold and platinum awards.FMC-Film Music Contest on Social Media:Facebook: facebook.com/FilmMusicContestInstagram: instagram.com/fmcontestYouTube: http://bit.ly/3oOaG48fmcfilmmusiccontestMedia Contact:Mgr. Vlado Zeleznak Jr.Director, FMC-Film Music Contest, PRESS FMCE: press@fmcontest.comW: https://www.fmcontest.comSource: FMC 2021Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.