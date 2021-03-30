A free professional development course accredited by The CPD Certification Service

SimScale GmbH, the provider of the world's first production-ready SaaS application for engineering simulation covering architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), today announced a free professional development course for architects and engineers. The Simulation for Environmental Design Continuing Professional Development (CPD) course is certified by The CPD Certification Service, and attendees receive an official certificate that demonstrates learning credits towards their professional development goals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005418/en/

A pedestrian wind comfort simulation of an urban city center using the SimScale platform on a web-browser (Photo: Business Wire)

The Simulation for Environmental Design CPD by SimScale is an introduction to the topic with an emphasis on early-stage design and the use of specialist modeling tools. The CPD covers the importance and need for simulation tools both for performance and compliance. If you are an architect, engineer, or work in sustainability, this CPD will illustrate simulation for urban microclimate, thermal comfort, and air quality. Full details of the course including learning objectives and how to book a space can be found here.

To learn more about how SimScale's cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform can help designers, visit SimScale's blog.

About SimScale:

SimScale is the world's first production-ready SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to (CFD) and (FEA) to over 200,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

For more information, visit www.simscale.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005418/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Naghman Khan

Marketing, SimScale

nkhan@simscale.com