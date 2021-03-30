Smiths Detection, a leading threat detection and security screening technology company, today announced it has been selected by Hellenic Police to supply two HCVMe High-Energy Mobile X-ray systems for the screening of cargo. Helping to uncover illegal immigrants, threats, contraband and fraud, these two systems will help to secure the EU's Southern Border. One (1) additional HCVMe system for other security purposes has been contracted by the Hellenic Police, for delivery later this year.

The HCVM e35 is a powerful, ultra-compact and fully integrated light mobile platform ideal for inspecting whole trucks, containers and vehicles for threats such as explosives, narcotics, contraband, as well as manifest verification; reducing the need for manual inspection. The HCVM e35 is the smallest mobile screening system available, able to penetrate up to 200mm of steel, while enabling a high throughput of up to 80 trucks per hour.

"The HCVMe is a versatile system that allows for quick screening of cargo and trucks to uncover threats and contraband," said Jasper van Gend, Head of Market, Europe North East. "We're delighted to continue supporting Hellenic Police security goals, and to help protect the EU's Southern borders."

Contract award, delivery, training and commissioning of equipment was completed by Smiths Detection Greek partner, Proton S.A.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 40 years of field-tested experience, we deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics. Our mission is to help make the world a safer place we do this by using technology to develop innovative solutions and services which protect life, safeguard society and uphold the free flow of trade.

For more information on Smiths Detection's solutions and services, visit www.smithsdetection.com/

