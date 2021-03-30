Petra Diamonds Ltd - Update re the Publication of Report on Williamson Mine

30 March 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra", "the Company" or "the Group")

Update Regarding the Publication of Report on Williamson Mine

As previously announced, Petra Diamonds Limited has committed to provide feedback on the investigation being carried out by an external advisor, in conjunction with its legal advisors, into the allegations of human rights abuses at the Williamson mine.

The Company has recently obtained further additional information relating to the allegations which will help with the preparation of its report, and this information is currently being processed by the external adviser. As a result, the Company will defer the publication of its feedback on the independent investigation until this additional work has concluded.

The Company now anticipates that its report on the investigation will be published around the end of April 2021.

All of the Company's announcements released to date regarding the allegations are available on the Company's website: https://www.petradiamonds.com/our-operations/our-mines/williamson/allegations-of-human-rights-abuses-at-the-williamson-mine/.

