Early Equity Plc - Directorate Change

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Directorate Change

The Directors are pleased to announce that Mr Jonathan Symonds has been appointed as Executive Director with immediate effect. Jonathan will oversee the group's operations and manage trading within the associate and subsidiary businesses and explore new opportunities for the group.

Jonathan is an experienced company director having served on boards across a wide range of global and multi-faceted organisations.

He is currently CEO of Lotto Studios Limited, a company in which Early Equity holds a 2.94% shareholding, that creates social casinos and games for licenced brands including The Voice, Deal Or No Deal, Tenable and Money Drop. Jonathan is also COO of Venueserve UK Ltd a ticketing and streaming company which enables event organisers worldwide to manage various elements of their business operations such as ticket sales, event promotion, event logistics and box office management.

From 1996 to 2017 Jonathan spent 20 years as the CIO for the Marcus Evans group of companies, one of the world's leading provider of global summits, conferences, professional training, sports hospitality and on-line information. During this period he spent 13 years on the board of Ipswich Town Football Club PLC (part of the Marcus Evans group) and was the managing director of the football club for three of those years. During his time at the club, he created the Ipswich Town community program.

Current directorships Past directorships (five years) White Horse House Limited Ipswich Town PLC Arundel Marlow Limited Ipswich Town Community Trust Venueserve UK Limited Ipswich Town Stadium Company Limited Horao Group Limited Ipswich Town Football Club Company Limited Lotto Studios Limited Ipswich Town Property Company Limited Smart Ticketing Limited Ipswich Town Finance Company Limited We Amaze Group Limited

On 20 July 2009, Jonathan was appointed as a director of Budapest Events Limited, a company within the Marcus Evans group, with a remit to assess the future viability of its business. Following his appointment, it was concluded that the company did not have a viable future and consequently a liquidator was appointed on 16 September 2009 with a deficit to creditors of £565,170.

There are no further details required to be disclosed pursuant to Appendix 1, Table A, paragraph 5.1.2. of the AQSE Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

Greg Collier, Director of Early Equity, commented:

"As previously announced, it is the Company's intention to work more closely with Lotto Studios Limited and Jonathan's appointment underlines this. Jonathan has extensive executive experience and I am pleased to welcome him to the board and look forward to the innovative ideas he will bring to the Company.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

The directors of Early Equity accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS-

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.