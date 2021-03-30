MediaZest Plc - New Business Wins

30 March 2021

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

New Business Wins

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to provide an update on current trading and new business wins ahead of today's Annual General Meeting.

Further to the announcement of 11 February 2021, the Company continues to win additional new project work at an encouraging rate.

Over £250,000 of confirmed additional written orders have been received and approximately the same amount of further orders on top of these are currently at the final stage of negotiation. Several additional other projects are at an advanced stage of discussion with both new and existing clients.

A small proportion of these projects have already been completed, but the Board expects the majority to be delivered in the second half of the Group's current financial year ending 31 September 2021.

Geoff Robertson, CEO, commented:"We have seen a marked increase in new business opportunities since the beginning of the calendar year and the Board is pleased with the rate at which these opportunities are being converted into orders. Although some uncertainty remains, primarily due to the ongoing impact of Covid-19, the outlook for the second half of the financial year is promising and we look forward to updating our shareholders further in due course."

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK Market Abuse Regulation. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.



Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com