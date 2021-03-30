CipherTrust Data Security Platform is praised for its comprehensive database security capabilities, delivering a single platform for transparent encryption, data masking, and key management

Thales' next-generation platform awarded "strong positive" ratings for Security, Usability, and Deployment

Thales today announced that it has been named as a Market Leader in the 2021 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Database and Big Data Security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005025/en/

Copyright Thales

The report recognised Thales' leadership role within the data security market through its CipherTrust Data Security Platform. Thales' flagship data security platform was praised for its data discovery and classification, transparent encryption, and database and application data protection. The report also commended CipherTrust's data masking, tokenization, access controls, enterprise key management, and cloud key management functions.

"The CipherTrust Data Security Platform now provides a full range of data-centric security capabilities, including data discovery and classification, transparent encryption, database and application data protection, data masking, tokenization, access controls, enterprise key management, and cloud key management unified from a single management interface. Its unified, ubiquitous approach across all available IT environments enables multiple business-focused use cases beyond just compliance, including reduction of data security complexity, accelerating cloud migrations, and reducing data exposure risks significantly across whole enterprises," said Alexi Balaganski, Lead Analyst at KuppingerCole.

With the accelerated move to the cloud and decentralisation of business operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective data security has become even more essential for safeguarding businesses against cybercrime. The Thales 2020 Data Threat Report reveals that 100% of businesses surveyed report that at least some of the sensitive data they are storing in the cloud is not encrypted. According to the report, only 54% of sensitive data in the cloud is protected by encryption and even less (44%) is protected by tokenisation. Despite this, a fifth of firms (20%) intend to reduce data security spend in the next year. A centralized data security platform, that protects data across all of an organization's environments, can save an organization time and money while improving security compliance.

"Covid-19 has changed the way that we use, store, and access data. Hackers are looking for potential vulnerabilities to access this sensitive data in remote databases and big data arrays. Our CipherTrust Data Security Platform provides powerful and easy to use tools to discover, protect and control their data no matter where it resides." said Todd Moore, Vice President of Encryption Solutions at Thales. "It's hugely rewarding to be noted by KuppingerCole as a leader in database and big data security. This recognition illustrates Thales's strong offering within the market and our continued commitment to meet our customers' ever more complex data privacy needs."

CipherTrust Data Security Platform is in a single platform dedicated to simplifying the data security compliance process that combines both Thales's Vormetric and SafeNet KeySecure technologies. It was developed to unify data discovery, classification, and risk-analysis functions with encryption, access, data masking and key management to provide seamless and comprehensive protection from breaches.

Download the full KuppingerCole Report Leadership Compass for Database and Big Data Security.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers businesses, organisations and governments in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

PLEASE VISIT

Thales Group

Security

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005025/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACT

Thales, Media Relations

Security

Laura Bandiera

+33 (0)7 64 48 51 64

laura.bandiera@thalesgroup.com