Large-scale DCI networks need to rapidly and affordably expand to address soaring data demand

400ZR technology meets requirements for high capacity and high density

Next-generation ADVA DCI open line system is fully optimized for 400ZR and tested with leading pluggable transceivers

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched its new FSP 3000 data center interconnect (DCI) open line system (OLS) specifically designed for 400ZR technologies. The new DCI OLS addresses the most urgent challenges for network operators by enabling commercial deployments of DCI infrastructure based on 400ZR. These high-density, cost-effective, open solutions that are optimized for point-to-point applications up to 120km will be key to rapidly expanding DCI capacity to meet soaring data demand. Currently undergoing customer testing and evaluation, the ADVA DCI OLS has demonstrated seamless interoperability with 400ZR pluggable transceivers. The solution is fully compliant and even outperforms the 400ZR standard. What's more, with data center-compatible open APIs, it can be directly integrated into SDN environments.

"Today we're announcing a major milestone for open, high-capacity data center networks. The launch of our new DCI OLS will be key for operators. It provides the missing link to real-world deployments of open infrastructure built with 400ZR interfaces," said Christoph Glingener, CTO, ADVA. "Our pedigree in the DCI space is second to none. We were the original DCI company, enabling Fortune 500 companies around the globe to harness the cloud with best-in-breed solutions. For more than 25 years, our innovation has helped the industry evolve. Now we're giving large-scale DCI providers what they need to move forward. Our next-generation FSP 3000 DCI OLS offers a way to inject ultra-high capacity while reducing total cost of ownership and operational complexity. What's more, the ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS solution is designed to optimize performance with 400ZR-compliant optics from any vendor."

The ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS is fully compliant with the OIF's implementation agreement for 400ZR coherent optical interfaces. Optimized for amplified 400Gbit/s DWDM links with reaches up to 120km at 75GHz or 100GHz channel spacing, the solution exceeds all 400ZR performance specifications. It's also compatible with OpenZR+ interfaces, which expand the application area to DCI applications with distances far beyond 120km. With its open interfaces, the ADVA DCI OLS ensures seamless integration with third-party transceivers and enables network operators to deploy best-of-breed technology. A high level of functional integration minimizes fiber cabling and provides simplified, automated and rapid turnup for optimal performance. The ADVA FSP 3000 DCI OLS integrates multiple diagnostic tools, including built-in OTDR for the monitoring of all fibers and built-in optical channel monitoring. These automated diagnostic capabilities significantly reduce operating costs and improve repair time.

"Omdia is projecting a significant market take-up for 400ZR pluggable technology. 400ZR has many appealing attributes, including multi-vendor interoperability, appealing cost per bit, and a small form factor with low power consumption. Additionally, 400ZR will be practically deployable in switch/routing platforms, enabling the realization of a decades-long service provider dream," commented Ian Redpath, practice leader, transport networks and components, Omdia. "ADVA has a proven co-development track record in supporting open and innovative DCI solutions. With its new DCI OLS, ADVA is ideally positioned to take the open line system concept to the next level, interworking directly with 400ZR. And with open API support, ADVA will ensure tight integration with cloud and network provider SDN orchestration and control systems."

