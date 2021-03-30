MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry, today announced it has partnered with Orange Romania to provide its digital commerce platform to YOXO, Orange's first all-digital mobile brand in the region. YOXO, built in just one year with a team of 15 people, has experienced impressive traction in the market, boasting a 90% customer recommendation rate, 3x sales growth and an NPS score triple that of the average mobile operator.

Officially launched in September 2020, YOXO was first conceived by Orange Romania as a way to reach a burgeoning, emerging customer segment comprised of young, cost-conscious digital natives who shun the idea of long-term contract commitments. With a goal to be first to market, Orange selected the MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform to build a flexible, agile service capable of delivering real-time innovation to meet ever-shifting consumer demand.

"At Orange Romania, we were looking to do much more than keep our status as the number one telco operator in a highly competitive market. We wanted to create the kind of service offering that drives loyalty and a sense of shared community with our customers," said Anca Veluda, head of digital for Orange Romania. "The MATRIXX platform made it possible for us to build YOXO in a way that harnesses the power of innovation and agile experimentation, with a focus on delivering immediate value for our subscribers when and how they want it."

The MATRIXX Digital Commerce Platform enables Orange Romania to deliver a simple, inexpensive and easy-to-understand mobile experience. YOXO customers can manage every part of their mobile service straight from the app, including sign-up, order and activation of SIM. The app also makes it easy to change subscriptions as frequently as every month, manage payments and access customer support. YOXO is able to enhance features as needed, based on customer feedback, ensuring the mobile experience keeps pace with its dynamic target market.

"We're honored to be a part of Orange Romania's new market leadership and to continue to support YOXO as it accelerates its product cycles to meet consumer demand in real time," said Glo Gordon, MATRIXX CEO. "Our platform provides a proven model to help Orange become more agile, and build new digital services quickly and effectively, thereby enabling it to adapt to changing markets faster than the competition."

For more details about YOXO's creation and launch, read the full case study.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software is the global leader in 5G monetization for the communications industry. Serving many of the world's largest operator groups, regional carriers, and emerging digital service providers, MATRIXX delivers a cloud native digital commerce solution that enables unmatched commercial and operational agility. Unifying IT networks, MATRIXX delivers a network-grade converged charging system (CCS), enabling efficient hyper-scaling of infrastructure to support consumer services, wholesale and enterprise marketplaces. Through its relentless commitment to product excellence and customer success, MATRIXX empowers businesses to harness network assets and business agility to succeed at web scale.

