Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 30.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals - Goldproduktion startet jetzt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899738 ISIN: FI0009002943 Ticker-Symbol: RATV 
Frankfurt
30.03.21
08:03 Uhr
3,885 Euro
+0,025
+0,65 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAISIO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAISIO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8753,96509:02
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2021 | 09:05
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

EXCHANGE NOTICE, MARCH 30, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 167525)

RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 179,968 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together
with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of March 31, 2021. 


Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's share:

Trading code:RAIKV
ISIN code: FI0009800395
Orderbook id: 24335
Number of shares: 31,265,390

Trading code: RAIVV
ISIN code: FI0009002943
Orderbook id: 24336
Number of shares: 133,883,640

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
RAISIO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.