oXya relies on high-availability HPE Superdome Flex servers to support large in-memory processing for mission critical use cases, for its hosting services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that oXya, a Hitachi Group company and France's leading SAP-certified provider of cloud services, has selected HPE Superdome Flex servers to power its new cloud architecture. The collaboration with a leading service provider, like oXya, demonstrates how HPE's partner ecosystem plays an important role in meeting HPE's commitment to offer end customers a comprehensive set of best-of-breed, as-a-service solutions wherever they need.

Premier HPE partner, oXya, chose HPE Superdome Flex servers for its unique, modular architecture that is scalable and flexible to quickly adapt to different mission critical needs. HPE Superdome Flex servers are also perfectly suited to power in-memory processing for larger databases, such as SAP HANA cloud applications that are used in a range of industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and retail. According to Gartner, the SAP HANA market is set to continue to see rapid growth during the next five to 10 years, with HPE leading the way as the leading SAP HANA infrastructure provider1, with the majority being installed with HPE Superdome Flex servers.

An independent provider with over 350 enterprise customers and hundreds of thousands of SAP users globally, oXya helps enterprises increase the efficiency and flexibility of their mission-critical IT systems, running customers' SAP systems and additional systems on a variety of private and public clouds. oXya requires high performance, reliability and strong flexibility, to provide SAP HANA cloud offerings to its customers, whether in shared private or dedicated cloud modes.

In light of accelerating enterprise cloud and related mission-critical business application adoption, oXya turned to HPE to update its IT estate with the integration of 42 HPE Superdome Flex servers. The new HPE-powered solution enables oXya to accelerate SAP HANA deployment, whilst also supporting critical applications and heavy workloads.

"We've built our reputation delivering best-in-class SAP HANA cloud services," said Frédéric de Belloy, President from oXya "With trusted, innovative technology from HPE, we continue to have the leading infrastructure, expertise, and scale to best meet our customer needs."

oXya can offer its customers even higher service standards through the HPE Superdome Flex Servers' superior reliability, availability, serviceability, and end-to-end security to the cloud.

"HPE is strongly committed to providing end customers the as-a-service solutions they need," saidAlain Melon, France Managing Director at HPE. "Whether through our own HPE GreenLake services suite or through a market-leading partner, HPE is bringing the right cloud offerings to customers with the right levels of expertise wherever the customer needs."

Major customers, such as France's leading passenger transport and freight logistics company SNCF, rely on oXya's SAP HANA solutions powered by the HPE Superdome Flex platform. In 2019, SNCF carried 15 million passengers daily in France and around the world, making €8.1bn in revenue. oXya and its SAP HANA offering support all of SNCF's billing from a single ticket order on its online booking platform, to the company's accounting, invoicing and financial flows with its subsidiaries and partners, such as travel agents, wholesalers, tour operators and airlines.

"Our goal, as we continue to take a growth in passenger orders and work closely with multiple stakeholders, is to improve the efficiency, safety and security of our infrastructure," says Nicolas Robbe, back-office Director for Traveler Sales from SNCF. "By taking advantage of oXya's SAP HANA cloud solutions on HPE technology, we have built a solid foundation to scale, as we expand to deliver more cost-effective travel."

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions, with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

About oXya

oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, is a global leader in technical services, managed services, and cloud solutions for SAP clients. oXya designs, migrates and runs mission-critical SAP infrastructure and support operations for hundreds of global enterprises and midsize organizations. Whether customers' SAP and IT systems run on a private, public, or hybrid cloud, oXya experts manage their SAP systems and orchestrate the different clouds and their capabilities to deliver the best SLA/price ratio for the customer. oXya customers enjoy a unique support model, which includes all-inclusive pricing. Along with the commitment and expertise of oXya's consultants, these features lead to an astounding 99% of oXya customers being fully satisfied with oXya services. For more information, visit www.oxya.com.

