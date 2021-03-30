OCI has revealed plans to invest $55 million to expand production at its Malaysian manufacturing facility from 30,000 to 35,000 metric tons.OCIM Sdn Bhd (OCIMSB), the Malaysian unit of South Korean polysilicon producer OCI, will ramp up the annual production capacity of its polysilicon factory in the Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak, Malaysia, by 5,000 metric tons (MT). "OCIMSB's SoG Poly-Si production capacity is 30,000 MT/year, and it will be expanded to 35,000 MT/year by the second half of 2022," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. OCIM will invest around $55 million in the Malaysian ...

