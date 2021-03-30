NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Síminn hf. - Reduction in share capital

With reference to an announcement made public by Síminn hf. (symbol: SIMINN) on 18 March 2021, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of 31 March 2021. ISIN IS0000026193 Company name Síminn hf. Total share capital before the ISK 8.433.854.749 (8.433.854.749 reduction shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 893.854.749 (893.854.749 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 7.540.000.000 (7.540.000.000 reduction shares) Nominal value of each share 1 kr. Symbol SIMINN Orderbook ID 113958