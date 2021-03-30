British PPE Manufacturer, Safeaid, Introduces Virus Protection Nitrile Gloves to its Healthcare range, following concerns over non-PPE gloves in use in healthcare settings

HAMPSHIRE, England, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading specialist PPE manufacturer, Safeaid, announced the arrival of its own brand of virus-protection certified nitrile gloves, in response to demand for compliant, virus safe hand protection for frontline healthcare professionals throughout the UK.

The Hampshire based company took the decision to manufacture a nitrile glove product following its discovery that many gloves currently in use in healthcare environments are not, in fact, classified as PPE - where the objective is to protect the wearer. Instead, they have been registered according to the Medical Devices Directive (MDD), where the object is care of the patient, and gloves classified as medical device only, are not certified for Personal Protection.

"There are several safety Standards for nitrile gloves and each Standard will test different performance requirements" explains Barry Taylor, Safeaid Operations Director. "In situations where there is a requirement for personal protection, you might expect that gloves registered according to the PPE directive would be used. Unfortunately, this is not always the case, as those responsible for sourcing gloves may not know the difference between PPE and MDD." He continues, "Many nitrile gloves won't have Virus Protection, because it isn't necessary for every job role, however since the pandemic, it has increasingly become a necessity, and certainly within healthcare settings. As nitrile gloves all look alike, it's impossible for the wearer to know whether the gloves they put on have virus protection or not, so it's essential to ensure the correct products are supplied in the first instance."

The new product, for which Safeaid has UK exclusivity, is launched under its Signal brand and is registered according to the PPE Directive and certified as having passed EN ISO 374-5 VIRUS Standard. This Standard measures the ability of gloves to protect users against bacteria, fungi, viruses and harmful pathogens, including coronavirus, MRSA and SARS, and only gloves meeting this specific Standard will provide this level of protection.

Safeaid has taken the additional measure of having the product registered according to the MDD as well, meeting Standard EN 455. "We did this purely because EN 455 appears to be the product of choice for many healthcare procurement teams, despite the fact that this classification relates to Class I, representing the lowest level of risk." explains Taylor, "Whilst buyers are conscious of the need for the appropriate level of protection, they often specify non-PPE products, such is the level of confusion around glove Standards."

Richard Bowen, Safeaid Managing Director commented, "We believe part of our role is to inform and educate, particularly when it comes to product safety and compliance, something we take extremely seriously. We've been a trusted PPE provider for over 40 years and our customers rely on us, not only to deliver the products they need without fail, but to ensure they are 100% fit for purpose."

The issues around glove Standards led Safeaid to mount an awareness campaign for its customers, to help them better understand the key differences. "Our research for the campaign highlighted the scarcity of gloves with the appropriate virus protection" explained Richard, "and this became the driving force behind our investment in production of this critical item. Manufacturing our own product has also given us the opportunity to address other issues with nitrile gloves and how they are dispensed."

The Signal nitrile glove has a longer cuff for additional safeguarding, is beaded to prevent roll down and its low-modulus formulation offers superior comfort and fit as well as excellent tactile sensitivity. The box design is flatter and wider than other brands on the market which allows gloves to be packed flat and not bundled together as is the case with the alternatives. This makes for easier and more efficient dispensing.

The Signal brand is synonymous with high quality, innovation and ethical manufacturing practices. Taylor concludes, "We are delighted that we can give our customers peace of mind in knowing that their people are properly protected, together with absolute certainty around supply and product consistency, two of the other issues currently faced by those in procurement."

About Safeaid

Safeaid is a leading, specialist supplier of PPE and safety workwear to its four, core industry sectors: Healthcare, Rail, Utilities and Aggregates. With more than 40 years of health and safety expertise and with a focus on quality and compliance, Safeaid has built a reputation, product range and service that its customers can rely on. It is proud to work with hospitals, clinics, healthcare trusts and charities throughout the UK and has supplied the NHS for over 10 years.

Safeaid is a renowned, credible source of Safety Critical Equipment and PPE and holds multiple, universally recognised, quality performance certificates. It launched Signal in 2011, which quickly became acknowledged as a trusted PPE brand.

