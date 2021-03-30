Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

30 March 2021

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 29 January 2021, which was announced on 1 February 2021, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 January 2021.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the EU Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the year ended 31 January 2021, expected to be on or after 29 April 2021.

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - 020 3 008 4913