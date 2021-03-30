Terseta: Notice on the increase of the authorized capital of "Terseta" UAB

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-03-30 10:49 CEST -- Notice is hereby given that "Terseta" UAB, legal entity code 303556959, with a registered office at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius (hereinafter - Company) completed the procedure to increase the authorized capital of the Company and registered the new wording of the Company's Articles of Association on the 26th of March, 2021. The following actions were completed: 1. The authorized capital of the Company was increased from 2'500 (two thousand five hundred euros) EUR till 1'002'500 (one million two thousand five hundred euros) EUR by issuing 1'000'000 (one million) ordinary registered shares of the Company, with a nominal value of 1 (one euro) EUR each (hereinafter - New Shares) 2. After the issuance of the New Shares, the authorized capital of the Company was divided into 1'002'500 (one million two thousand five hundred) ordinary registered shares, with a nominal value of 1 (one euro) EUR each. 3. All the New Shares issued by the Company were acquired by the sole shareholder of the Company - closed-end real estate investment fund for informed investors "Lords LB Baltic Fund IV" (hereinafter - Shareholder), by signing a Subscription Agreement for the New Shares. New Shares were paid for in the following order: Part of the bonds, according to the 7th of December, 2020 Bond subscription agreement No. OBL-TER-20201207 were redeemed. 978'023 (nine hundred seventy eight thousand twenty three units) units of bonds of 1 (EUR) were redeemed, together with accrued interest 21'977 (twenty one thousand nine hundred seventy seven euros) EUR - a total of 1'000'000 (one million euros). 4. After signing of the Subscription Agreement for the New Shares, the new wording of the Company's Articles of Association was approved and registered, replacing clause 3.1 of the Articles of Association which were in force previously, according to the following wording: "3.1 The authorized capital of the Company equals 1 002 500 (one million two thousand five hundred) euros. The authorized capital is divided into 1 002 500 (one million two thousand five hundred) ordinary registered shares of the nominal value of 1 EUR (one euro) each." Rytis Zaloga Direktorius Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt Tel. +370 650 32044