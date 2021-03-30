Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - AWSF Financing Strategy for AMP7

Anglian Water Services Financing plc (the "Issuer")



STATEMENT REGARDING FINANCING STRATEGY FOR AMP7

The Issuer announces that Anglian Water Services Limited ("AWS") and its shareholders have undertaken a full review of the AWS financing strategy for the asset management period 2020 - 2025. Having concluded that process and following the CMA's Final Redetermination of Anglian Water's business plan for the same period (further details of which can be found in the company's statement of 17 March 2021), AWS has committed to reduce total gearing in order to maintain its current solid investment grade credit ratings. This will ensure it has a sustainable and efficient capital structure in the interest of customers and investors, the environment and long-term viability. The Issuer expects to make a further announcement in due course.

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of UK version of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended, until the release of this announcement.

This announcement is a communication to the market. Nothing in this announcement constitutes an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or a prospectus equivalent document.

This announcement has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession this announcement may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver this announcement to any other person. The distribution of this announcement in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

END.