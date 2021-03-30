NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Kinnevik due to extra distribution (45/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Kinnevik AB (Kinnevik) published on March 30, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Kinnevik has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for April 29, 2021, approves an extra distribution through a split redemption, so that Kinnevik shareholders will receive one (1) redemption share which will entitle to approximately 0.195 Zalando SE (ZEL) shares. The scheduled Ex-date is May 17, 2021. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures/forwards in Kinnevik (KINA, KINB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=849419