WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 
Berlin
30.03.21
08:38 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
30.03.2021 | 12:09
MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 30

30 March 2021

MediaZest Plc
("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Result of Annual General Meeting

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which was held earlier today.

As per the Company's announcement of 5 March 2021, written responses to questions received from shareholders prior to the AGM will shortly be uploaded to MediaZest's website.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
