DRC Foundation: DRC Announces Investment by Hedge Fund Simoleon

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2021 / Digital Reserve Currency has announced that Simoleon, a hedge fund that specializes in cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related assets, has invested an undisclosed amount in Digital Reserve Currency (DRC). A division of Halcyon Global Opportunities with $700 million in assets under management, Simoleon has a proven track record in investing in emerging asset classes with strong fundamentals, large growth potential, and a high likelihood of success. With this investment, Simoleon has taken a step in giving their investors exposure to DRC and introducing them to decentralized finance.

Since beginning in 2017, Simoleon has reviewed hundreds of ICOs and tokens to find the best projects with a proven history of superior performance to align their investors with a safe entry into the digital assets space. Digital Reserve Currency with rapidly increasing number of token holders, strong market performance, and a working product, is a positive addition to their investment portfolio.

With this investment, Digital Reserve Currency continues to carve its way in DeFi with its innovative online platform Digital Reserve, where users can get easy exposure to the well-balanced baskets of the most efficient Store of Value (SoV) assets to preserve their capital and hedge inflation risks. In Q2 2021, DRC is planning to create fixed income vaults, and alternative vaults for users with higher risk tolerance.

In addition, DRC has seen tremendous growth as users discover the token and its use case as a potential digital store of value. As DRC continues to grow and its ecosystem develops, Digital Reserve Currency will continue to look for ways to position itself as a digital asset that can help to preserve capital and provide exposure to financial instruments available on the Digital Reserve platform.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a token with a fixed one billion indivisible supply issued directly to the secondary market. DRC did not have ICO or presale, and no tokens were reserved for founders or developers. Importantly, no one has managerial control over DRC, as it has fully decentralized governance structure. Digital Reserve Currency is managed exclusively by the DRC community of over 3,000 token holders that make decisions regarding the DRC ecosystem development.

