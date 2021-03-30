Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2021) - NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON) (FSE: 6UF) ("NeonMind"), a psychedelic drug development company, is pleased to announce that Robert Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, will be speaking at the Psychedelic, Therapeutics, & Drug Development Conference that will be held virtually from May 4-6. He will be speaking on the use of psychedelics in treating obesity and eating disorders.





The conference will unite the top business and academic leaders including Frederick Barrett, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, to discuss, analyze, and share intelligence on regulatory changes and other challenges on psychedelic research for treatment of a myriad of serious chronic medical conditions.

"The Psychedelic, Therapeutics, and Drug Development Conference is an excellent opportunity for NeonMind to share our vision and progress with other industry leaders and key stakeholders," said Rob Tessarolo. "I also look forward to listening to the many great experts and innovators who will discuss a number of regulatory and policy changes that will help unlock the full health potential of this emerging field."

NeonMind is currently advancing two (2) psilocybin-based drug development programs aimed at treating obesity. Psychedelic therapy has the potential to institute long term positive behaviours that may aid in weight loss and its maintenance, and psilocybin in low doses may help control appetite and satiety.

"There is a clear need for new treatments, new solutions, new approaches for the obesity epidemic and psychedelics are well positioned to offer new therapeutic breakthroughs," said Rob Tessarolo. "NeonMind will continue to advance our important research and be a leader in commercialization following regulatory approval."

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind is engaged in research and development of products to optimize human health and performance. NeonMind has two divisions, a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds, and a consumer products division with a focus on mushroom infused products. NeonMind's consumer division currently sells 4 NeonMind branded coffee products in Canada through NeonMind's direct to consumer e-commerce platform, and it has plans to launch products in Canada as natural health products once Health Canada approves its recent applications. NeonMind also plans to launch dietary supplements in the United States this spring.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind's first drug candidate aims to use synthetic psilocybin to enhance a patient's ability to adopt behaviours that cause weight loss and maintain that loss through psychedelic-assisted cognitive therapy. The second drug candidate offers low dose synthetic psilocybin as a treatment to suppress appetite.

NeonMind's first drug candidate employs psilocybin as an agonist to the serotonin receptor 5- HT2A, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics, and the second drug candidate employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist to the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

