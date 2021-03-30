SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, and Google Cloud Premier Partner, has been named a 2020 Emerging Partner of the Year for the Americas and EMEA markets by the Business Application Platform team at Google Cloud. This award is based on the number of value-added engagements completed by a partner who recently joined the Business Application Platform partner ecosystem to offer services for Google Cloud's Apigee and AppSheet products. SoftServe's accelerated success with Apigee is rooted in the company's strong conviction about the power of Google Cloud.

"This recognition by Apigee as their 2020 Emerging Partner of the Year is a significant honor for SoftServe and our Apigee services team," said David White, VP, Digital Platforms at SoftServe. "In particular, SoftServe's ability to successfully deliver Apigee and Anthos across complex multi-cloud and on-premises systems returns tremendous value to our clients in their digital transformation journey. We appreciate Google Cloud's focus on partners that bring their customers outstanding results."

"Apigee's partner ecosystem plays a key role in the success of Google Cloud's Business Application Platform," said Rob Taylor, Head of Alliances and Partnerships, Business Application Platform at Google Cloud. "SoftServe's capabilities in API management, software development, and cloud computing help customers to realize the full potential of Google Cloud solutions in their digital transformation journeys."

Modernizing API Management is a critical component of any digital transformation strategy one that is often overlooked in today's complex enterprise landscape. This recognition from Google Cloud's Business Application Platform team highlights the important role of API management in enabling SoftServe's customers to thrive in the multi- and hybrid-cloud world.

SoftServe has Apigee certified professionals with requisite expertise to jumpstart, customize, and scale APIs anywhere with visibility and control. Visit SoftServe's Apigee partner page to learn more.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, software, and more, we implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that our clients' users expect.

SoftServe delivers open innovation-from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience is built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's digital economy. No matter where you are in your journey.

